Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the Tolkien fan who speaks Dwarvish
Superfan Thea Hobbs learned to speak Elvish and Dwarvish to better understand the fantasy world Tolkien created.
-
02 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window