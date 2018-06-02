Rare treat for Lord of the Rings fans

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare Tolkien memorabilia goes on display in Oxford
The Bodleian library in Oxford is showcasing JRR Tolkien memorabilia not seen by the public before.
Curator Catherine McIlwaine showed the BBC her exhibition highlights.
-
02 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-44319956/rare-tolkien-memorabilia-goes-on-display-in-oxfordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window