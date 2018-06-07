Coronation Street stars launch disabled artists forum
Coronation Street actors Cherylee Houston and Melissa Johns have launched a new networking initiative for disabled artists and performers in the north-west of England.

Disabled Artist Network Community (DANC) aims to "encourage change" by opening up dialogue with TV companies, music producers, arts venues and film-makers.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.

