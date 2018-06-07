Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corrie actors launch a networking event for disabled performers
Coronation Street actors Cherylee Houston and Melissa Johns have launched a new networking initiative for disabled artists and performers in the north-west of England.
Disabled Artist Network Community (DANC) aims to "encourage change" by opening up dialogue with TV companies, music producers, arts venues and film-makers.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.
-
07 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-44400540/corrie-actors-launch-a-networking-event-for-disabled-performersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window