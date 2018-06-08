Media player
Elton John: 'Tech giants must act on homophobia'
Sir Elton John says social media companies have to act to stop "disgusting" homophobic abuse online – or face a boycott from users.
He spoke exclusively to Newsnight's Kirsty Wark after delivering the Diana, Princess of Wales Lecture on HIV in London.
UK viewers can watch the full interview with on Newsnight on Friday at 22:30 BST on BBC Two.
08 Jun 2018
