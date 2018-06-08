'Social media companies must act on homophobia'
Elton John: 'Tech giants must act on homophobia'

Sir Elton John says social media companies have to act to stop "disgusting" homophobic abuse online – or face a boycott from users.

He spoke exclusively to Newsnight's Kirsty Wark after delivering the Diana, Princess of Wales Lecture on HIV in London.

  • 08 Jun 2018
