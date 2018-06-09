Video

The royal family appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch an RAF flypast as part of the Queen's birthday parade.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, looked out over the crowds, standing next to Savannah and Isla - who are the daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillip and the Queen's great-granddaughters.

The flypast was part of the Trooping the Colour to officially mark the Queen's 92nd birthday, celebrated in April.