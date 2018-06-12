Photographers Janette Beckman and David Corio on the 'golden age' of hip hop
Their portraits of then-fledgling artists like Run DMC, Slick Rick, Salt-N-Pepa, Whodini, Grandmaster Flash, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah are being shown at a new exhibition in London.

  • 12 Jun 2018