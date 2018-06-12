Media player
Photographers Janette Beckman and David Corio on the 'golden age' of hip hop
Photographers Janette Beckman and David Corio recall the 'golden age' of hip hop.
Their portraits of then-fledgling artists like Run DMC, Slick Rick, Salt-N-Pepa, Whodini, Grandmaster Flash, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah are being shown at a new exhibition in London.
12 Jun 2018
