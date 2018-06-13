'Meghan's dress reflected her human side'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stella McCartney: Meghan Markle's evening dress 'reflected her human side'

Designer Stella McCartney says she feels "very proud" she was asked by Meghan Markle to make her evening gown for the royal wedding.

  • 13 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Meghan reveals evening dress