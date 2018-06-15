Is new Toni Collette film a sleeper hit?
Is Toni Collette film Hearts Beat Loud, a sleeper hit?

A new independent film, Hearts Beat Loud, is a music-driven picture starring Toni Collette. It's being pitched as a possible sleeper hit and antidote to the blockbuster season.

