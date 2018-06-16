Frida Kahlo: Fashioning a global icon

Video

When Frida Kahlo died in 1954, her belongings were sealed until the caretaker of her estate passed away in 2002.

For the first time her dresses, makeup and jewellery are being displayed outside Mexico.

A new exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London uses this time capsule of a wardrobe to tell the story of Mexico's greatest painter.

Co-curator Circe Henestrosa explains the political significance of Kahlo's Tehuana's dresses - some of which were given to Frida Kahlo by Circe's great-aunt.