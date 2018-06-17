Are these the catwalk stars of tomorrow?
As the Royal College of Art fashion department turns 70, students look to the future

As the Royal College of Art's fashion department turns 70, the end of year show has eyes firmly on the future.

Forget the standard catwalk, clothes here are shown off in a virtual world or on a sweaty pedestal.

