Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Happy Christmas Ange...'
More than half the UK population watched this classic EastEnders episode in 1986. How do audiences compare today?
-
16 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window