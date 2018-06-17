Dimbleby on Question Time: Memorable moments
Video

Question Time: David Dimbleby to step down after 25 years

David Dimbleby, who has hosted Question Time since 1994, has said he is going to leave the programme at the end of the year.

He's said that he plans to return to his first love of reporting, after he hosts his final show in December.

Here are some memorable moments from his time at the helm.

  • 17 Jun 2018
