Paul McCartney chats with BBC 6 Music

Video

Paul McCartney has just announced details of his 17th solo album Egypt Station, which is coming out on 7 September.

BBC 6 Music Breakfast's Matt Everitt travelled to Paul's studio in deepest East Sussex to meet him - and they talked about the challenges of songwriting when you're competing against your own back catalogue, how he thinks his outlook has changed, his appearance at the recent pro-gun control rally in the US, and his touring plans.