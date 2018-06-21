The Pacific islanders facing homelessness

Video

It’s been predicted that the Pacific island nation of Kiribati will be submerged by rising seawater at some point during this century and the people living there will have to move.

The film Anote’s Ark examines the challenges facing Kiribati islanders, through the eyes of two main characters - one of whom is the island's former president.

The BBC's Tom Brook takes a look at the film for Talking Movies.

