An anthem for the Great Exhibition
Video

True North song celebrates Great Exhibition

The Great Exhibition of the North has its own anthem.

True North has been written by Boff Whalley, to be performed by a trio of choirs from the North East and West of England at the Great Exhibition of the North.

The 80 day festival of arts and innovation is taking place in Newcastle and Gateshead.

  • 22 Jun 2018
