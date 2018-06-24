Robert Harris on working with Polanski
The historical fiction writer Robert Harris talks about whether he would work again with director Roman Polanski, who was recently expelled from the Oscars academy.

Polanski has admitted unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and has evaded various extradition attempts by US authorities.

