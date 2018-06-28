Film 'turns classic Western on its head'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Film 'turns classic Western on its head'

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain stars in a female-centric Western - Woman Walks Ahead - playing a 19th Century painter who travels from New York to North Dakota to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 28 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The Pacific islanders facing homelessness