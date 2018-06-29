Gracie: 'Today I can say I am equal'

Media player
Carrie Gracie on BBC pay apology: 'Today I am equal'
The BBC has apologised to news presenter Carrie Gracie, who quit her job as the corporation's China editor in a dispute over equal pay.
29 Jun 2018
