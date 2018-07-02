Media player
Lloyd Webber tribute to Gillian Lynne
Gillian Lynne, leading choreographer for Cats and Phantom of the Opera, has died aged 92.
As tributes for Dame Lynne pour in, Andrew Lloyd Webber remembers on Radio 4 the World at One how it was "impossible to overestimate what she achieved."
She passed away on Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital in central London.
02 Jul 2018
