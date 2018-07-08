What do non-Koreans love about K-pop?
K-pop might be sweeping the globe, but doesn't it get lost in translation?

We hit Europe's biggest K-pop club night (where only 10% of the crowd are Korean) to find out why young non-Koreans are going mad for it.

Video journalist: Krishna Khakhria.

