Why John Cleese is leaving the UK
John Cleese has said he is heading to the Caribbean - Nevis to be exact.
The Monty Python star said it's down to a lack of trust in the newspapers; "it’s the lying and the triviality that I object to".
In this interview with Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, he shows her just how little trust he has.
You can watch the full interview on Newsnight's YouTube channel.
11 Jul 2018
