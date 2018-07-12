Film tells of secret study of triplets

Media player
Three Identical Strangers: The secret study of triplets
A new film - Three Identical Strangers - highlights the extraordinary story of triplets born in New York almost 60 years ago who were separated at birth and put up for adoption.
The triplets grew up not knowing they each had identical siblings. By a series of coincidences they were reunited when they were 19.
They subsequently discovered they’d been subjects in a dark social experiment cloaked in secrecy. Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
12 Jul 2018
