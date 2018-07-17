Media player
The Killers, Alt-J, Wolf Alice select their song of the summer
Latitude headliners The Killers and Alt-J mark the UK heat wave by selecting their song of the summer, along with Wolf Alice, Superorganism, Connie Constance, The Vaccines and more.
Video by Paul Glynn
17 Jul 2018
