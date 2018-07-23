'Boys not allowed strong feelings'

Video

The internationally acclaimed writer Tim Winton has been a vocal critic of what he describes as a culture of toxic masculinity in Australia and says men need to change.

Mr Winton's writings are rooted deep in the soil and the shoreline of his native Western Australia.

His latest novel – The Shepherd’s Hut – focuses on a troubled young man wrestling with demons. It comes at an opportune time, with the Me Too movement demanding an end to ingrained sexism and misogyny.

