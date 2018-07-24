Star Wars fans make their own story

Video

Lucasfilm's virtual reality studio, ILMxLAB, is pioneering a new way of telling stories.

The Star Wars hyper-reality experience, Secrets of the Empire, sees fans create their own adventure as rebels on Mustafar - Darth Vader's molten lava home planet.

And together with film director Alejandro Iñárritu, they have capitalised on the power of VR to generate empathy in a story on illegal immigrants.

Video journalist: Ellen Tsang.

