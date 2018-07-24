William Kentridge’s epic work about Africa’s forgotten WWI victims

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A major work by renowned South African artist, William Kentridge has opened in theatres
A major work by the renowned South African artist, William Kentridge - telling the little known story of two million Africans who served during World War One – has had its work premiere in London to critical acclaim.
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-44942662/a-major-work-by-renowned-south-african-artist-william-kentridge-has-opened-in-theatresRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window