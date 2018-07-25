Media player
Lily Cole: Bronte's Heathcliff was a 'domestic abuser'
Actor and model Lily Cole says she's surprised Wuthering Height's Heathcliff is still regarded as a romantic hero.
In collaboration with the Bronte Parsonage Museum, she has created a short film exploring Heathcliff's origins as a foundling to mark the 200 years since Emily Bronte's birth. The film, called 'Balls', depicts women whose chances of having their baby accepted by a Foundling Hospital depends on whether they pick a white, black or red ball out of a bag.
25 Jul 2018
