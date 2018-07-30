Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Love Island: ‘I’ve made my year’s earnings in a month’
Love Island 2018 contestant Rosie Williams, who had a job as a solicitor when she went onto the show, has said she has earned her year’s salary in a month after exiting the villa.
Rosie and last year’s winner, Amber Davies, told BBC Radio 5 live's Nihal Arthanayake how it’s possible to make money after appearing in the reality TV show.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45013497/love-island-i-ve-made-my-year-s-earnings-in-a-monthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window