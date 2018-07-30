Love Island: ‘I’ve made my year’s earnings in a month’
Love Island 2018 contestant Rosie Williams, who had a job as a solicitor when she went onto the show, has said she has earned her year’s salary in a month after exiting the villa.

Rosie and last year’s winner, Amber Davies, told BBC Radio 5 live's Nihal Arthanayake how it’s possible to make money after appearing in the reality TV show.

