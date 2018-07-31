Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kali Uchis performs for BBC Radio 1 at Maida Vale Studios
Colombian-American star Kali Uchis plays Just A Stranger, After The Storm and Paranoid at the BBC's Maida Vale studios.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45023763/kali-uchis-performs-for-bbc-radio-1-at-maida-vale-studiosRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window