Long lost Sid James Interview Rediscovered
An interview with Carry On legend Sid James has been recovered after 42 years sitting in a loft. Recorded days before the performer died on stage during a UK theatre tour, it is the last-known recording of the comedy star.

  • 09 Aug 2018