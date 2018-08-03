Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former punk leads fashion brand
Vivienne Westwood, Stella McCartney and Paul Smith are among the most famous names in British fashion, but you've probably never heard of Ian Griffiths.
Yet this former punk from Derbyshire heads up Max Mara - one of the largest luxury fashion brands in the world - best known for its camel coats.
What's less well known is that the Italian company has one of the biggest fashion archives in Europe.
It's not open to the public, but our arts correspondent Rebecca Jones went to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy to see it for BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
-
03 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window