Chuckle Brothers: 'To me, to you'

Barry Chuckle death: 'To me, to you' moment from 2006
Barry Chuckle, half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died aged 73.
Relive this moment from ChuckleVision in 2006 featuring their classic catchphrase, "To me, to you".
05 Aug 2018
