Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barry Chuckle: Tribute paid at CBBC children's festival
Barry Chuckle was celebrated as one of the "kings of children's entertainment" at the CBBC Summer Social festival in Liverpool.
The entertainer, who was one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died at the age of 73.
-
05 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45078588/barry-chuckle-tribute-paid-at-cbbc-children-s-festivalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window