James star Tim Booth tears up about missing young son on tour
James singer Tim Booth has told BBC Radio 5 live that new song Coming Home (Pt 2) is about "being in denial" over how much he missed his young son while being away on tour.
Booth teared up as he recalled seeing his son after an extended period away.
He told Nihal Arthanayake: "I realised he'd been trying to make it easier for me to be away, but I was like: I'm not doing that again."
07 Aug 2018
