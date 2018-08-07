'People run out of shops and stop me'
Love Island's Josh Denzel: 'People run out of shops and stop me'

Love Island finalists Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley reveal what their lives are like now, after coming out of the reality TV villa.

The couple also open up to BBC Breakfast about whether their love is real.

  • 07 Aug 2018
