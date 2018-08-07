Media player
Anna Meredith: Five Telegrams (BBC Proms 2018)
A new work by Anna Meredith and 59 Productions, Five Telegrams draws on communications sent by young soldiers in 1918 and features specially produced digital projections, creating a unique spectacle. With the BBC Proms Youth Ensemble conducted by Sakari Oramo. Filmed outside and inside the Royal Albert Hall.
07 Aug 2018
