Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Courtney Hadwin, 14, wows America's Got Talent
Fourteen-year-old Courtney Hadwin from County Durham has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she now gets stopped in Primark, after wowing the judges on America's Got Talent.
Courtney told Chris Warburton that she just wants to have fun, rather than winning the competition.
The video of her routine has already racked up 45 million YouTube views.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45143271/courtney-hadwin-14-wows-america-s-got-talentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window