Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you make a vinyl record?
Go behind the scenes at one of the world's largest vinyl record producers to see how a vinyl record is processed.
Video journalist: Frederick Bernas
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window