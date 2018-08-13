Strictly's Piper has no 'natural rhythm'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strictly Come Dancing's Katie Piper: 'I don't have natural rhythm'
TV presenter Katie Piper has admitted she has no "natural rhythm" after being confirmed as a contestant on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.
The 34-year old former model also told BBC Breakfast her husband thought she was joking when she told him the news.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45171352/strictly-come-dancing-s-katie-piper-i-don-t-have-natural-rhythmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window