Stormzy's university scholarship scheme
Musician Stormzy on why he's funding university scholarships

Musician Stormzy says he will fund two black British students to go to the University of Cambridge.

The Stormzy Scholarship will pay for tuition fees and provide a maintenance grant for up to four years of an undergraduate course.

Speaking to BBC reporter Ricky Boleto at his former school in south London, he stressed the importance of taking every opportunity in education.

  • 16 Aug 2018
