Romantic comedy Juliet, Naked reviewed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Byrne, O'Dowd and Hawke on film Juliet, Naked
Juliet, Naked is a romantic comedy starring Rose Byrne, Chris O’Dowd and Ethan Hawke.
The film is based on the best selling book by British author Nick Hornby.
BBC Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window