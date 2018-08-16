Why Aretha Franklin is still so relevant
Video

Aretha Franklin: Defected's Simon Dunmore on singer's longevity

Aretha Franklin's career spanned seven decades, but how is it still popular on the dance floors of nightclubs and bars around the world?

Owner of Defected Records, Simon Dunmore, explains.

Video courtesy Elton John Aids Foundation

  • 16 Aug 2018
