Stevie Wonder on last meeting with Aretha

Aretha Franklin: Stevie Wonder on last meeting with soul singer
Musician Stevie Wonder has spoken about going to visit Aretha Franklin a few days before she died.
He says that, alongside Martin Luther King, she had one of the most memorable voices in his life.
17 Aug 2018
