Idris Elba on directorial debut
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Idris Elba on directorial debut

Ahead of the release of Yardie, Idris Elba talks about 'Idris Castival Day' as well as the rumours he is set to be the next 007.

Yardie is an adaptation of a novel set in Jamaica and East London in the 1970s and 1980s.

  • 20 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Idris Elba's surprise marriage proposal