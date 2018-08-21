The MTV VMA Awards: The best bits

Media player
The VMA Awards: 'I had a baby...and now I'm still winning awards'
Cardi B picked up the award for Best New Artist, just weeks after giving birth to a baby in July.
Camila Cabello won the biggest award of the night for Video of the Year for her song Havana.
21 Aug 2018
