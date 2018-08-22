The Black Cop who Infiltrated the KKK

Video

Ron Stallworth was one of the first black men to become a police cadet in Colorado Springs.

Then he was given the task of going undercover to gather intelligence on the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan.

He spoke to high-level members on the phone and a white colleague went to the KKK meetings in his place.

The information Ron accumulated was used to help prevent the group's attacks. (Picture credit: Ron Stallworth.)