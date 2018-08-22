'My brothers tried to pray the gay away'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chloe Grace Moretz: 'My brothers tried to pray the gay away'

Chloe Grace Moretz's new film tackles the controversial issue of gay conversion therapy - an issue that's close to home for the actress.

In The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Moretz plays a teenager sent away to a Christian gay conversion camp in the 1990s.

  • 22 Aug 2018
Go to next video: ‘I had exorcisms to ‘cure’ me of being gay’