Simon Cowell gets Hollywood star
Simon Cowell gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Simon Cowell has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After it was unveiled, the media mogul paid tribute to his parents and joked his son Eric could perhaps get his own star "one day".

  • 23 Aug 2018
