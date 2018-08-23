Simon Cowell gets Hollywood star

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Simon Cowell gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Simon Cowell has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
After it was unveiled, the media mogul paid tribute to his parents and joked his son Eric could perhaps get his own star "one day".
-
23 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45285005/simon-cowell-gets-star-on-hollywood-walk-of-fameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window