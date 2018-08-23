Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glenn Close hopes to revisit Fatal Attraction from Alex’s point of view
Glenn Close reckons Alex Forrest, her “bunny boiler” character from the 1980s thriller, was misunderstood.
The actress believes mental health issues at the time were not taken seriously, and she told BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt would be viewed differently today.
-
23 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-45285580/glenn-close-hopes-to-revisit-fatal-attraction-from-alex-s-point-of-viewRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window