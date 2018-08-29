Video

The Happytime Murders - a subversive take on puppetry - has opened to mixed reviews, garnering just an 8% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brian Henson, the director of the film and son of the late Jim Henson, bats back this criticism saying the film is in part a celebration of what he used to see when cameras weren’t rolling.

Speaking to Evan Davis on Newsnight he said: "The whole movie is the puppeteers goofing around".